Six individuals plead guilty to felony offenses and received probation terms Thursday before Judge Reva L. Towslee Corbett in the 21st Judicial District Court, according to Washington County District Attorney Julie Renken.
• Joseph Thomas Doino, 25, of Brenham, was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication probation, pay a $1, 500 fine, court costs, court appointed attorney fee, $180 lab fee, perform 200 hours community service restitution, drug offender education program, comply with guidelines of continued drug treatment facility, drug/alcohol evaluation and treatment, provide DNA sample and urinalysis for possession of a controlled substance PG 1, 4 grams to 200 grams, second degree felony.
