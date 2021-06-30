The Brenham Police Department had two new police chiefs on Monday – at least for a brief time. Local youths Lance and Clayton Barnett became “Chiefs of the Day.”
The boys attend Faith Mission’s SMART Kids Pros Program. This program is part of the Science, Math, Art, Reading and Technology (SMART) Program hosted through Faith Mission during the summer. Kids from kindergarten to sixth grade are introduced to and mentored by an official in the profession they want to pursue when they grow up.
