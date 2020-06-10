Somerville City Council voted against the rehiring of Sheffield Tuesday, and Somerville Mayor Michael Bradford called for the resignation of Somerville Police Chief Craig Wise and City Administrator Danny Segundo who were responsible for the rehire.
Chauna Thompson, who now goes by the last name of Sheffield, was indicted on a charge of murder in the death on John Hernandez, who was choked to death outside a Crosby area Denny’s restaurant in 2017 by Terry Thompson, Sheffield’s husband at the time.
