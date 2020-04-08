Mama’s Kitchen was essential to the small community of Somerville long before the novel coronavirus, but now the future of the town’s longest operating mom-and-pop eatery is unclear.

“We have two gentleman who have been meeting here for coffee every day for the past twenty years,” Sandy Thompson, 55, owner of Mama’s Kitchen, said Thursday. “It’s their social life.”

Located 10 miles north of Brenham in “God’s Country,” and mere miles away from Lake Somerville, Mama’s Kitchen features a full menu of homemade food from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

“It’s the center point of Somerville,” general manager Dawn Klein said. “We have customers who come in and stay all day. One homeless woman has been kicked out of every other place in town, but we always let her in and feed her.”

After 24 years of almost non-stop business, Thompson closed the dining room to the public in an effort to protect her husband, former Mayor Tommy Thompson, as he undergoes lung cancer treatments.

“The only other time we’ve ever closed, before this, was for a fire,” Sandy Thompson said. That was 20 years ago, she said.

The virus has caused the Thompsons to rethink the way they do business.

Upon hearing reports of truckers having few places to stop, the Thompsons put out extra signage along Highway 36.

“We have enough space to pull in at least 10 to 20 trucks in here,” Thompson said. “But I don’t know if people realize we’re open.”

Somerville businesses are reliant upon spring break and summer lake tourism, she said.

Without their regular dining room customers, Mama’s Kitchen saw sales plummet 80% seemingly overnight.

“Holidays are what keep us going,” she said. “The summertime here is where we’re going to thrive enough to make it through the winter. We are a small town. I feel for places like the little taco shop that was just getting ready to open up. It’s going to hit all of these places really hard.”

Thompson’s staff of five employees don’t know how they are going to pay their bills.

“I know what it requires to keep the doors open,” Sandy said. “I know they say they’re going to put off electric bills, but as a restaurant owner — It’s just like, ‘O.M.G.’ It’s not like they’re going to wipe the books; we’re all going to open up and be behind right out the gate.”

Thompson knows they are not alone in this state of uncertainty.

“Every business is in the same place, we just don’t know what’s going to happen,” she said.

Despite the passage of the $2 trillion coronavirus relief package, Sandy said she remains skeptical any of the aid will reach her small town.

“The smaller the community, the harder it is to get resources,” she said. “There’s nothing quick about the government, we just have to hang on until they figure it out.”

Still, the Thompsons are quick to point out their sheer determination to ride out this storm.

“We’re not crying,” Sandy said. “We’re going to whether through it.”