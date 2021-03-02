U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials announce park operational changes beginning March 1 at both Rocky Creek Park and Yegua Creek Park at Somerville Lake.
These parks were originally designed as campgrounds only; however, day users were allowed access to the campgrounds for certain activities. These activities included: boat launching, shoreline fishing, sightseeing, walking and biking, as well as access to nature trails and playgrounds. The number of day users utilizing the campgrounds generally increased each year and day user visitation has grown so large that it now negatively impacts the use of the campground by campers.
