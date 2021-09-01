A medical call Tuesday afternoon led to multiple first responders filling the shoulder in front of Americas Best Value Inn on South Market Street.
According to Sgt. Jason Derrick, the Brenham Police Department and Washington County EMS responded to a medical call at approximately 3:35 p.m. Tuesday. The patient, identified as Rafaela Garcia, 72, of Somerville, was found unresponsive and not breathing.
