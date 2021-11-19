A portion of South Austin Street will be closed Monday for crews to make repairs.
The city of Brenham has partnered with Legacy Concrete to make repairs to a damaged sanitary sewer manhole located between West Commerce Street and West Alamo Street on South Austin Street from 7 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured as crews complete the repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.