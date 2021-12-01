Tom Spall has been appointed to be the new Brenham ISD District Webmaster. Spall has been with the school district since 2012.
Along with his current duties as the district’s Elementary Instructional Technology Specialist, Spall will take over the duties of updating and keeping the district website current. Spall will also act as the district’s lead liaison between the campus/department delegated website liaisons and our current web-hosting provider, ezTask.
