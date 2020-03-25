A special blood drive by the Brenham Police Department and Brenham Fire Departments is being held March 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fireman’s Training Center, 1101 US 290 West.
The departments are answering a request from the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center for an Emergency Blood Drive after COVID-19 has forced many groups and organizations to cancel their blood drives, creating a significant shortage of much needed blood.
“Social distancing, which is very important at this time, will potentially cause the most disruption in blood supplies as the Blood Center depends on the public for its blood donations,” Rob Aguilar, volunteer with both departments said in a release. “We will be practicing social distancing at this drive where practical; limiting the number of donors in the coach and having donors wait in their car or training center until they are called upon for their donation.
“There is no evidence to suggest that the COVID-19 virus is transmitted by blood transfusion. The blood center feels that the supply is safe, and have measures in place to keep it that way.”
To sign up, go online at www.giveblood.org using sponsor code: L126 or contact Rob Aguilar at (979) 451-2612; or you can just drop in. Remember, only come if you are feeling well, have eaten something and have your I.D.
