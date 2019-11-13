There will be a special meeting of the Brenham City Council Thursday at 1 p.m. in council chambers at city hall. The meeting will discuss the proposed annexation of three areas of land into the city limits and an explanation of service plans for each proposed area.
The three sections are: Section 2019-1, Southwest Industrial Park, an area bounded by Industrial Boulevard, FM 332 and FM 389, consisting of 44.068 acres; Section 2019-2, Scenic Estates, an area along the west side of Old Masonic Road, consisting of .0633 acres and Section 2019-3 Southwest, an area located on the east side of Farmers Road between FM 389 and Old Mill Creek Road, and the north side of Old Mill Creek Road between the current city limit line and Jackson Creek, consisting of 194.762 acres.
