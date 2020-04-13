Most of the cages are empty now.

For animal services in Brenham, that’s a good thing, as residents flocked to the local animal shelter to help foster animals during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, the lone feline resident at Brenham Animal Services went to her foster home after a week of solitude. This lucky cat was treated like royalty and got to ditch her cage and spend her nights in the spacious adoption room before being taken to her foster home.

For Allison Harper, animal services manager, this was the first time she’s seen the cat room completely empty at the shelter.

Harper attributes this success to more people staying at home and having more time to watch after animals.

“A ton of people come out of the woodwork because people are home. Everyone is coming together and getting more fosters,” she said. “We are learning a lot from this situation.”

As shelters across the nation are being emptied, many are hoping this increase of foster families sticks once social distancing restriction are lifted. Brenham Animal Services currently has 14 animals in foster care.

“We want to keep the momentum after people go back to work,” Harper said.

About a month ago, when the shelter closed to the public, there were 70 animals in residence. Now just 13 dogs remain.

A dog named Ghost, a popular fixture on the adoption center’s Facebook page, left the shelter last week to join his new foster family. He had been with the shelter since September.

Harper is hopeful he’ll be a “foster failure” and his new family will adopt him.

Animal services is taking creative steps to get animals adopted, such as using Facebook Live and Zoom to give potential owners and fosters a way to see the animal they will take care of. The shelter is offering reduced adoption fees and making most arrangements by phone and online.

Currently adoption rates are $20 for animals. VIP pets, which have been in the shelter for more than 30 days, are free.

It’s free to foster an animal and animal services can assist in getting food and toys for the new animal. The shelter asks for a four-week commitment for these animals.

To adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines, most of the paperwork can be completed over the phone or online at 979-337-7351 or animalservices@cityofbrenham.org.

Staff can also deliver your new pet so residents can continue to heed social distancing practices and guidelines.

Potential pet owners are allowed to visit the shelter by appointment only. Harper said residents can look at the city’s Pet Finder page (https://bit.ly/2QQlXmB) to have a good idea of which animal you would like to take home before visiting the facility.