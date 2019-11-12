The Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will hold a meeting Wednesday at noon at city hall in the second floor conference room to discuss the addition of a splash pad in a city park.
The board will also give an update on the future Brenham Family Park design and construction. There will be a discussion and presentation regarding Camp Gladiator program, the camp’s request for usage of the Brenham park facilities and applicable fees for said facility usage.
