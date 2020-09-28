The Splashpad at Henderson Park will be closed for the season Sept. 30. The water feature will reopen in April 2021. The city of Brenham asks residents who use the Splashpad to leave feedback in a survey (bit.ly/3kZbEcv) for any amenities the public would like or any feedback.
Most Popular
Articles
- Van Hook
- Senior center food box program spoils
- Brenham one step closer to music certification
- Brenham ISD sees first positive COVID-19 case in student
- Cubs run out of momentum, gas in Week 1 loss to Magnolia West
- Lake Somerville to see changes to campsite
- Brenham cross country runners make big strides in Belton
- Second COVID-19 case confirmed by BISD
- Bluebonnet lowers electric rate for second time in 10 months
- Lewis
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.