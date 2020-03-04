Work for the Splashpad located at Henderson Park will begin in mid-March on the 16-water feature pad, spread throughout 3,000 square feet, and painted with shades of blue, green, and yellow.
City of Brenham Parks and Recreation staff collaborated with Vortex Aquatic Structures Inc. to come up with a new and innovative water play design to foster imagination and social play. The features are grouped into three levels: toddler bay, family bay, and teen bay.
