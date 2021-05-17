Beating the Heat

Owen Booth, 6, of Brenham, runs through a water fountain at the Henderson Park splashpad last year. The splashpad will no longer be under restricted hours following the end of the Lake Somerville drought drought watch.

 Joe Alberico/Banner-Press

The Henderson Park Splashpad will no longer be under restricted hours.

According to a release, the city of Brenham received notification that the Brazos River Authority has terminated its Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville.

