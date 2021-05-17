The Henderson Park Splashpad will no longer be under restricted hours.
According to a release, the city of Brenham received notification that the Brazos River Authority has terminated its Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville.
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 12:42 pm
