Effective Saturday, the Brenham Splashpad in Henderson Park will have new house due to Stage 1 Drought Watch for Lake Somerville.
The new hours will be Saturdays and Sundays, 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Mondays, closed for maintenance and cleaning; and Tuesday through Fridays, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.