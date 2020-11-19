St. Mary’s Catholic Church

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is celebrating a jubilee year for the 150th anniversary of the church’s founding.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Brenham is celebrating a jubilee year with the 150th anniversary of its founding. The church is celebrating with the approval of a Holy Door from Pope Francis, granting a plenary indulgence to those who walk through the threshold of the door, creating a pilgrimage for Catholics throughout Texas and the nation.

The groundwork for St. Mary’s Parish was laid Nov. 19, 1870 when brothers Benjamin Harrison Bassett and Thomas Jeferson Bassett deeded an acre of land to the Most Rev. Claude Marie Dubuis, second Bishop of Galveston.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.