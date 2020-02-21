Christians around the world will head to church this Wednesday the first day of Lent, also known as Ash Wednesday. And as part of that tradition, pastors will place the sign of the cross in ashes on the foreheads of the faithful.
But what should Christians do if they don’t have time to attend a service? There is an option for them. Come to the Austin Street parking lot of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church from 7-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for a blessing and the placing of ashes.
