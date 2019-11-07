St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is holding an art show and sale Friday and Saturday that will include paintings, ceramics, gourd art, jewelry, photography and more.
This is the 11th year of the sale. Artists at the show are asked to donate 15% of their sales to St. Peter’s for their food pantry. The show will honor Billye Faust, church member and artist on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.