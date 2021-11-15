Brenham National Bank’s Alison Dreyer and Morgan Prigge place stars on the bank’s Stars of Joy tree. Each star has information about a child in the foster care system for people to shop for this holiday season.
As the holidays near, Brenham National Bank is again doing its part to give back to the community through two different campaigns.
The bank has a tree set up in the lobby for locals to participate in Stars of Joy, a campaign designed to provide Christmas gifts for children in foster care or children supervised by Child Protective Services.
