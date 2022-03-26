Corrosion Resistant Alloys, LP (CRA) celebrated a groundbreaking for their new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Washington County on Thursday. The facility is to be built at 4300 U.S. 290 East in Brenham. The first phase of development is projected to include of 80,000 square feet of manufacturing and office space constructed by Owrey Construction of Houston. At full build out, CRA anticipates 40 employees will staff the facility. CRA is a manufacturer of high-grade corrosion-resistant nickel alloy tubes with a primary market historically in the upstream oil and gas industry. CRA, founded in 2001, maintains global headquarters in Houston. CRA is an industry leader utilizing just-in-time mill manufacturing to fulfill customer needs across industries requiring corrosion-resistant tubulars that are currently unmet by standard supply chain models. CRA has worked closely with Brenham | Washington County Economic Development (BWEDO) over the past three years to bring the project to Washington County. Significant support for the project was provided by The Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Texas Department of Agriculture, and Washington County Commissioners Court. Cole Patchell, CRA Pipesearch President, led the groundbreaking program, thanking the community of Washington County for welcoming CRA saying, “You are family-oriented and CRA is a family. We are excited to become a part of Washington County.” Following an invocation by CRA Chaplain Clois Smith; Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst; Washington County Judge John Durrenberger; and Betty Russo, representing the Office of Governor Greg Abbott, each spoke welcoming CRA to Washington County and highlighting the efforts of economic development partners to secure the project, formerly known by project codename “Project Silver Crayon,” for Washington County and the State of Texas.
