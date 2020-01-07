Texas Health and Human Services and Texas Depoartment of State Health Services released its 2019 rabies report Monday, and listed 205 positive laboratory-confirmed animal rabies cases out of 324 investigations conducted within the 30 counties of Region 7.
The tests were performed between Jan. 1-Dec. 31 of 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.