Texas State Rep. Ben Leman (R-Iola) announced Friday through a news release that he will not seek re-election as the representative of House District 13.
“After much consideration, prayer, and thoughtful discussion with my family, I have made the decision not to seek a fourth term as State Representative,” Leman said in the release. “It is hard to believe that by the end of my current term, it will be nearly 10 years since I announced my candidacy for public office, first serving as Grimes County Judge and then as your State Representative.”
