AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Friday said state sales tax revenue totaled $3.01 billion in December, 4.8% more than in December 2018.
“Growth in state sales tax revenue was led by receipts from the construction, information services and restaurant sectors,” Hegar said. “While revenue growth was slightly buoyed by collections from remote sellers and online marketplace providers, collections from retail trade were depressed due to significantly fewer Christmas shopping days in November this year compared to the previous year.”
