AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Tuesday state sales tax revenue totaled $2.89 billion in February, 3.5% more than in February 2019.
“Growth in state sales tax revenue was led by receipts from the retail trade and information services sectors, while receipts from the construction sector were down from a year ago,” Hegar said. “Growth in tax receipts from retail trade was slightly boosted by collections from online marketplace providers and remote sellers.”
