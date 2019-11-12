Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced last week that the state sales tax revenue totaled $2.82 billion in October, 7% more than in October of 2018.
“Growth in state sales tax revenue was apparent across all major economic sectors,” Hegar said. “The most notable growth was in receipts form the construction, wholesale trade and information services sectors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.