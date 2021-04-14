AUSTIN — The Texas Senate has unanimously passed SB 598 by Sen. Lois W. Kolkhorst (R-Brenham) to require a voter-verifiable paper audit trail for all elections systems. The bill also prohibits any voting system from being connected to the internet and includes a risk-limiting audit to ensure the accuracy of voting systems.
“In 2005, I filed one of the first bills calling for a paper ballot trail to combat election fraud,” said Kolkhorst in a news release issued her office Tuesday. “After many visits with so many concerned constituents and years of efforts I am glad to see this through. Elections are the bedrock of our republic and ensuring that our elections are conducted to the highest standards possible is a must.”
