The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.87 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is the same as on this day last week and is 42 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.
Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Odessa are paying the most on average at $2.05 while drivers in Sherman-Denison are paying the least at $1.70 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.17, which is a penny less when compared to this day last week and 47 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
