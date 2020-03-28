Brenham Animal Services needs help adopting and/or fostering the current 21 dogs and nine cats in the shelter.

The shelter is trying to be proactive and get their shelter numbers low in these uncertain times. Animal services

A nationwide campaign by Stay Home and Foster is taking place for animal shelters. The coronavirus pandemic is creating an animal sheltering crisis in the U.S. Many shelters are being forced to close, more families are surrendering their pets and adoptions in many places are slowing.

Allison Harper, animal services manager, said most of the dogs at Brenham Animal Services are large, but they do have a few small dogs and puppies.

Animal services is taking creative steps to get animals adopted, such as using Facebook Live and Zoom to give potential owners and fosters a way to see the animal they will take care of. The shelter is offering reduced adoption fees and making most arrangements by phone and online.

Currently adoption rates are $20 for animals. VIP pets, which have been in the shelter for more than 30 days, are free.

It’s free to foster an animal and animal services can assist in getting food and toys for the new animal. The shelter asks for a four-week commitment for these animals.

To adhere to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines, most of the paperwork can be completed over the phone or online at 979-337-7351 or animalservices@cityofbrenham.org.

Potential pet owners are allowed to visit the shelter by appointment only. Harper said to look at the city’s Pet Finder page (https://bit.ly/2QQlXmB) to have a good idea of which animal you would like to take home before visiting the facility.

Staff has made adopting more convenient by offering to deliver the new pet so people may continue to follow social distancing practices and guidelines.

“In general, at any time we need the community’s help to get animals adopted or fostered,” Harper said. “Its really important right now. We are hoping for the best but preparing for what happens if staff gets low or we get surrendered animals.”

Harper said pet owners who need assistance with pet food because of getting laid off can contact animal services for assistance if they are on the verge of surrendering their animal.