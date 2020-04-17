Brenham, TX (77834)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.