The city of Brenham has announced it will be reconstructing Garrett Street beginning on Monday.
The road work being done by the city street department will last for approximately three weeks, weather allowing. Reconstruction of the roadway will be done in phases throughout this time period.
During the time of construction and during the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. this section of roadway will be limited to vehicular traffic throughout the work zones. City staff will work with residents to get access to residences throughout this process.
This reconstruction process will involve tilling up the existing roadway, grading the sub-base and adding bulk cement to stabilize the sub-base. After the cement is applied, a 2” asphalt layer will be added to the new roadbed which will improve the surface of your street for many years to come.
As with any construction project, there will be times, especially as cement is added to the roadway that dusty conditions will be noticed.
City officials are asking residents park all cars in driveways or off the roadways between the hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and if you have a sprinkler system, they ask that you turn it off during this time.
Call the city of Brenham Street Department Superintendent, Brian Smith at 979-337-7222 if you have any questions or concerns.
