Brenham ISD teacher Jason Barber, along with his 2 A.P. Government classes, registered 74 students to vote since the fall of 2021.
Barber was awarded the VFW Teacher of the Year for Texas in 2020 for his efforts in creating this event, and for the number of students he and his classes registered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.