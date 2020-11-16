For some, it’s never too early to start Christmas shopping. Grab your masks, your favorite shopping partner and your wallet for the 7th annual Sugar Plum Market will be Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Washington County Events Center.
This quaint market was designed with ease in mind. Holiday shoppers can expect less crowds than in larger city markets and find gift for everyone on their lists. Admission and parking is free. The market promises holiday wear, clothing, gift items, jewelry, floral and home decor, beauty and pampering products, Scentsy, woodwork, furniture, face painting, essential oils, makeup, chair massages, dip mixes, wine mixes and more.
