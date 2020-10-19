A two-vehicle wreck in Hempstead Sunday afternoon ended with the death of two Hempstead locals.
According to Pierce County DPS, troopers responded to reports of the crash at 2:10 p.m. Sunday. The wreck was caused when a Ford Escape traveling eastbound on U.S. 290 failed to yield while attempting to turn onto FM 1736. The Escape was struck on the passenger’s side by a Toyota Highlander.
