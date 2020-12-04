Residents of Washington County are being advised of a letter they will receive by mail in the coming weeks regarding optional supplemental insurance for air medical services.
Many residents assume this is another piece of junk mail. Washington County and city of Brenham officials want to clarify this is part of a Washington County partnership offering a second level of protection for air medical services in the form of supplemental insurance.
