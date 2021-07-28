Tru’Von Sweed, a juvenile arrested in April for his involvement in a fatal shooting in Washington County in March 2020 will be tried as an adult.
On Tuesday, the Washington County Attorney’s Office presented Sweed, 17, of Navasota, to the County Court as Law seeking his certifications as an adult for his connection to a shooting on March 15, 2020 in Old Washington. The incident led to the death of Derrick Davis Jr., of Hempstead, who was 20 years old at the time of the shooting.
