The Brenham Tourism Advisory Board (TAB) will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. for its first meeting since being organized in 2021 at the Barnhill Center to elect a chairperson and vice-chairperson to serve for the 2022 calendar year.
The board will also hold a work session after regular session to discuss and consider appointments to committees.
