The city of Brenham announced Thursday that beginning Sept. 1 the city secretary's certification of Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) license and permit applications will require 3-5 business days for processing. In the past, permits could be certified in a "drive by" style, but due to the recent legislative changes related to TABC's fees, updates, and technology, this quick turn-around is no longer possible.
If you are a new business or require changes to your current license or permit and have questions, please contact the city of Brenham, city secretary at 979-337-7567.
