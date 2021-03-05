The Burton ISD Board of Trustees will discuss two weather-related items during its next meeting March 8 at 6 p.m.
The board will consider waivers from the Texas Education Agency (TEA) due to inclement weather. According to the TEA, districts may seek a waiver for more missed school days without having to make them up or use bad weather days if the closure was due to a handful of reasons, including electrical outages.
