The Texas Department of Emergency Management is trying to collect information on damages to businesses and homeowners caused by the winter weather event. This is an effort to collect information only, and is not a method to seek reimbursement.
“Please encourage homeowners and renters to self-report as FEMA and SBA will not be able to perform assessments,” TDEM said in a statement to the Washington County Office of Emergency Management. “Governor Abbott announced a statewide effort to collect damage assessment data for this unprecedented event. This information is being collected to help officials across the state gain an understanding of damages for individuals throughout Texas.”
