The Texas Education Agency (TEA) has announced that the state’s STAAR tests must be taken in person this spring.
The TEA revealed in December that it would move forward with the annual standardized tests, taken by students in third through 12th grade, following the cancelation of the tests in 2020 due to the COVID-19-induced shutdown of on-campus learning at all Texas schools. According to guidelines issued by the TEA last month, all students taking the test must attend a “monitored testing session” in order to “ensure equitable access and maintain test security.”
