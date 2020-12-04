Mrs. Claus and Santa Claus will be making a stop in downtown Chappell Hill on Dec. 12 as part of this year’s Chappell Hill Teddy Bear Parade according to the Chappell Hill Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s event will take place at 3:30 p.m. and children are strongly encouraged to register early in order for organizers to properly plan for the event. Registration and check-in will begin at 3 p.m. at the Rock Store in downtown Chappell Hill with the Teddy Bear Parade commencing at 3:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.