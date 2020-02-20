Secretary of the Texas Senate Patsy Spaw, left, swears in Brenham native Brad Tegeler as a member of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission during the commission’s regular meeting held Thursday at the Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building in Austin.
AUSTIN — Brenham native Brad Tegeler has been sworn in as a member of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, with a term to expire September 2025.
Appointed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Jan. 14, Tegeler was sworn in by Secretary of the Texas Senate Patsy Spaw during the Commission’s regular meeting held on Thursday at the Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building in Austin.
