Temperatures are on the rise as the remaining rainbands created by Hurricane Hannah dwindle down.
Hurricane Hannah hit the Texas coast Saturday, bringing rain and wind throughout many parts of Washington County. By 8 a.m. Sunday, Washington County was reporting .5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall. Scattered storms continued and by the end of the day, the northern part of the county was reporting an additional 1 to 1.5 inches.
