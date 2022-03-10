Ten Blinn College District band students, including three from Brenham, earned all-state honors and were invited to perform at the Texas Community College Band Directors Association’s annual convention held recently in San Antonio.
Earning all-state recognition from Blinn were Ohany Acosta, Brenham, baritone saxophone; Denzel Blackmon, Houston, alto saxophone; Kali Crist, Burnet, clarinet; Rachel Draehn, Brenham, horn; Ivan Duran, Houston, alto saxophone; Sarah Fairman, Brenham, clarinet; Agatha Lee, Austin, clarinet; Hector Martinez, Houston, trumpet; Yvonne Perez, Rosenberg, clarinet; and Elizabeth Rosales, trumpet, Cypress Fairbanks.
