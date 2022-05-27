A Brenham resident who recently returned from Ukraine was joined by a former Miss Ukraine Thursday evening to provide information to people in Washington County about their experience aiding Ukrainians.
Bill Rigsby, who spent six weeks offering assistance during the Russian invasion, shared personal stories about people he met during his efforts to deliver food and supplies to those in need while also illustrating the war’s impact on a global scale. Those in attendance also saw a slide show of photos portraying some of the areas he had visited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.