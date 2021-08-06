Dr. Mary Hensley, chancellor of the Blinn College District, and Dr. Patrick Stover, vice chancellor for Texas A&M AgriLife, Dean for the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and director for Texas A&M AgriLife Research, announced a new agreement that provides seamless pathways toward bachelor’s degrees in agricultural economics, bioenvironmental sciences, poultry science, plant and environmental soil science, and horticulture.
Announced by Dr. Mary Hensley, Chancellor of the Blinn College District, and Dr. Patrick Stover, Vice Chancellor for Texas A&M AgriLife, Dean for the Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and Director for Texas A&M AgriLife Research, the agreement provides seamless pathways toward bachelor’s degrees in agricultural economics, bioenvironmental sciences, poultry science, plant and environmental soil science, and horticulture.
