A new mural of flowers found in Toubin Park will soon grace travelers on South Park Street near Commerce Street. The city of Brenham assisted in lifting scaffolding onto the roof of a downtown building Wednesday morning so the artist can begin the painting. The mural is one of two which are being done as part of the Texas Arts and Music Festival being held Oct. 16-17.
Austin-based artist Tara Johnston specializes in lettering and bright colors. Her mural will be painted near Toubin Park.
Special to the Banner
Owls, bears, tigers, oh my! Those familiar with Brenham’s murals can witness the creation of new art Friday and Saturday at the Texas Arts and Music Festival by featured artists Tara Johnston and Luis Angulo.
Johnston, a native Texan, is an Austin-based artist who specializes in lettering and bright colors. She graduated from the University of North Texas in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in fine art. Since then, she has worked with a wide range of clients in a variety of industries, including select clients such as Visa, Circuit of the Americas, Facebook, Dell and Papyrus Recycles Greetings.
