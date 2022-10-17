Brenham’s Texas Art and Music Festival brought in a crowd over the weekend. Austin artists came in to perform the Dueling Artist contest, muralist Doug Hiser painted a new mural on BT Longhorn’s, and the Children’s Business Fair showcased local entrepreneurs with every kind of talent and idea. In the evening, bands played live music to the crowd in the lot behind BT Longhorn’s.
The festival kicked off with a speech from Hiser to some BISD art students in the morning. By noon, the dueling artists contest brought people in by spray painting 8 foot murals that were voted on by the crowd. And all the while, the Children’s Business Fair captured the attention of locals and tourists alike with their start up businesses in the center of the festival.
