In honor of a new oral history exhibit, the Texas Cotton Gin Museum will host a kick-off celebration Friday from 4-6 p.m.
The new exhibit, “Our Place in the World Cotton Created,” is a digital project which showcases memories and images of Burton’s history: picking cotton. It is the beginning of a multi-phase project pairing oral history interviews of Burton and area residents with historic images documenting various aspects of cotton in Texas. The interviews were recorded by Baylor University in the 1990s.
