AUSTIN — The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 3.4% in November 2019. This marks the sixth consecutive month of record low unemployment in the state starting in June 2019. It is the lowest unemployment rate since series tracking began in 1976.
“Six months with a 3.4% unemployment rate is a tribute to hard-working Texans statewide,” said TWC Chairman and Commissioner Representing the Public Bryan Daniel. “As 2019 comes to a close, we will continue to implement innovative solutions to enhance worker training and allow continued growth for businesses in the new year.”
